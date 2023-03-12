Mayor expresses anger over poor condition of play grounds

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali has visited Warsk Road Civil Colony and Irrigation Colony and expressed his anger over the dilapidated condition of football ground and directed the concerned quarters to immediately make the ground playable.

During his visit to the Warsak Road Civil and Irrigation Colonies, Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair also inspected the cricket grounds as well.

Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair expressed his anger on seeing the condition of the ground and called the relevant officers on the occasion and issued orders to solve all the problems of the ground as soon as possible, including the beauty of the ground.

He also directed them to make a Jogging track on the sides of the cricket and football grounds so that people can jog there. He said the four walls should be made beautiful as well as the renovation of the four walls of the ground.

Installation of tiles on the walls, along with the main official gate and ground for traffic in and out of the ground were also announced by Mayor Peshawar.

The walls will be printed with sports photos, and new grass will be developed to make the grounds more beautiful besides tree plantation so that our youth and families of the two colonies can enjoy it and take part in their study with peace and security.