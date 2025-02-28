Mayor Expresses Concern Over Deteriorating Law & Order Situation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2025 | 06:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali, here Friday expressed concern over the law and order situation, urging the provincial government to take steps for its improvement.
Expressing grief over the death of Moulana Hamid-ul-Haq, he demanded that the provincial government bring the perpetrators of the incident to court.
He said that the government has to announce an assistance package for blast victims and provide the best medical treatment to the injured.
He also prayed to rest departed souls in eternal abode with peace and for granting courage to bereaved families.
APP/mds/
