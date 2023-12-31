Open Menu

Mayor Felicitates Newly Elected Body Of Karachi Press Club

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Mayor felicitates newly elected body of Karachi Press Club

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad congratulated President Saeed Sarbazi and General Secretary Shoaib Ahmed and other elected officials on the success of The Democrats Panel in the annual elections of Karachi Press Club.

In a message, they said that the democratic and journalistic traditions of the Karachi Press Club are commendable.

Everyone recognizes the dynamic role of the Karachi Press Club in strengthening democracy in the country along with working for the welfare of the journalist community. All the pro-democratic forces appreciate the services of the Karachi Press Club in this regard. Pakistan People's Party has always stood by the side of journalists in their struggle for rights.

It is hoped that The Democrats Panel will serve the journalistic community even better and promote constructive and objective journalism in the country.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Democracy Democrats All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

9 hours ago
 South Africa files case at UN's top court accusing ..

18 hours ago
 ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI ..

ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI 'bat' symbol

19 hours ago
 CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construc ..

CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construction work

19 hours ago
 Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered ..

Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered in London

19 hours ago
ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in ..

ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in Hyderabad as validly nominate ..

19 hours ago
 Immunization necessary for building healthy societ ..

Immunization necessary for building healthy society: Commissioner

19 hours ago
 Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & orde ..

Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & order situation in Kachhi: DC

19 hours ago
 Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in P ..

Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in PPC Elections

18 hours ago
 SP inspects various polling stations to ensure tra ..

SP inspects various polling stations to ensure transparent election in Chaman

18 hours ago
 GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan