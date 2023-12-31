Mayor felicitates newly elected body of Karachi Press Club

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad congratulated President Saeed Sarbazi and General Secretary Shoaib Ahmed and other elected officials on the success of The Democrats Panel in the annual elections of Karachi Press Club.

In a message, they said that the democratic and journalistic traditions of the Karachi Press Club are commendable.

Everyone recognizes the dynamic role of the Karachi Press Club in strengthening democracy in the country along with working for the welfare of the journalist community. All the pro-democratic forces appreciate the services of the Karachi Press Club in this regard. Pakistan People's Party has always stood by the side of journalists in their struggle for rights.

It is hoped that The Democrats Panel will serve the journalistic community even better and promote constructive and objective journalism in the country.