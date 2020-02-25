UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mayor For Cleaning Of Roads, Flyover

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 05:08 PM

Mayor for cleaning of roads, flyover

Mayor Sukkur, Arslan Shaikh has said all necessary measures would be made in the larger interest of the district and its people, besides managing cleaning of roads and flyover,inside city limits maximum tree plantation would be ensured as a measure to make the Sukkur city more green and beautiful

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) : Mayor Sukkur, Arslan Shaikh has said all necessary measures would be made in the larger interest of the district and its people, besides managing cleaning of roads and flyover,inside city limits maximum tree plantation would be ensured as a measure to make the Sukkur city more green and beautiful.

He expressed these views while listening to the problems of people and issuing on the spot directives to the departments concerned at his residence here on Tuesday.

He urged the officers to ensure immediate compliance on the directives.

He said TMA being a civic body has the responsibility of addressing to the municipal problems of people therefore such a strategy should be made that the people should not have to suffer due to non compliance of orders.

The Mayor also instructed the officers to ensure mutual coordination among the departments which would be helpful in bringing the early and positive results of the measures that have been taken to solve the problems of the people.

Related Topics

Arslan Sukkur All

Recent Stories

World Spay Day observed at UVAS

10 minutes ago

Iraq Extends Entry Suspension for Iranian, Chinese ..

3 seconds ago

Council of EU Authorizes Start of Talks With UK, E ..

5 seconds ago

All resources being utilized to save forests, DFO ..

7 minutes ago

NA body takes strict notice on universities' issue ..

7 minutes ago

RCB confiscates five truckload goods of encroacher ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.