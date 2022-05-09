PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali on Monday said concerted efforts would be made for the development of the metropolitan city and improving its traffic system.

The mayor, in a statement, said all the relevant departments including the Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar, Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), Cantonment board, WSSP, and traffic police should come up with a comprehensive plan for the city's development.

He said Peshawar was the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and its development and beauty was a reflection of that of the whole province.

He said a meeting of various departments would be convened soon to formulate a strategy to make Peshawar a model and the most modern city through joint efforts.