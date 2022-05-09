UrduPoint.com

Mayor For Collective Efforts For Peshawar's Development

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Mayor for collective efforts for Peshawar's development

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali on Monday said concerted efforts would be made for the development of the metropolitan city and improving its traffic system.

The mayor, in a statement, said all the relevant departments including the Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar, Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), Cantonment board, WSSP, and traffic police should come up with a comprehensive plan for the city's development.

He said Peshawar was the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and its development and beauty was a reflection of that of the whole province.

He said a meeting of various departments would be convened soon to formulate a strategy to make Peshawar a model and the most modern city through joint efforts.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Traffic All Government

Recent Stories

Sonakshi's engagement rumours storm into social m ..

Sonakshi's engagement rumours storm into social media

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports first case of Omicron sub-variant

Pakistan reports first case of Omicron sub-variant

1 hour ago
 Ashtar Ausaf Ali appointed as AGP

Ashtar Ausaf Ali appointed as AGP

1 hour ago
 IHC orders PM to review appointment of Hanif Abbas ..

IHC orders PM to review appointment of Hanif Abbasi as SAPM

2 hours ago
 Pakistan team's tour to Sri Lanka limited to two m ..

Pakistan team's tour to Sri Lanka limited to two matches

2 hours ago
 Celebs mark Mother’s day

Celebs mark Mother’s day

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.