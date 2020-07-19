Mayor for deployment of city wardens to assist traffic police in controlling traffic

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar has said that city wardens should be deployed on intersections and other places at the major streets in the city where the traffic pressure is high so as to assist the traffic police in traffic regulation.

He issued these directives while talking to Director City Wardens Raja Rustam, who presented a detailed report on the performance and deployment of city wardens during the rains, said a statement on Sunday.

The Mayor of Karachi said that city wardens will perform duties on all days including Saturdays and Sundays, till the end of the monsoon season.

The Mayor of Karachi said that the efforts of the city wardens in carrying out their duties at various places were commendable for providing clear passage to the vehicles during and after the rains.

City wardens also performed duties on Sunday in different areas including Nazimabad, Shahra-e-Pakistan, Zainab Market, Saddar, Teen Talwar, Landhi, Korangi and Malir and maintained the smooth flow of traffic.

The Mayor Karachi directed that "In the lockdown, the city wardens should wear masks to ensure their safety," as preventive measures against the COVID-19.

He said that city wardens should be ready to perform their duties at all times like the compulsory services departments.

The Mayor directed the Director City Wardens to appoint city wardens at all underpasses in Karachi.