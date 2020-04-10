UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mayor For Ensuring Complete Cleanliness In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 07:33 PM

Mayor for ensuring complete cleanliness in Hyderabad

The Mayor Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Syed Tayyab Hussain Friday directed the staff to ensure cleanliness in all neighbourhoods, roads and streets in the city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The Mayor Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Syed Tayyab Hussain Friday directed the staff to ensure cleanliness in all neighbourhoods, roads and streets in the city.

The Mayor informed here that the cleanliness drive had been carried out in the City and Latifabad taluka.

He named several localities which complaint about solid waste dumping and told that the garbage heaps were being cleared from those areas.

He said the fumigation work was also being done in the city in addition to washing the roads and desilting the drains.

More Stories From Pakistan

