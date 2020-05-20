Mayor for ensuring social distance during Eid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :The Mayor of Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh on Wednesday urged the people to ensure social distancing specially during Eid to protect themselves as well as their families, neighbours and relatives.

Mayor asked the traders to donate Eid shopping amount to the less privileged instead of shopping andgoing out to celebrate.

He requested to the citizens to adopt extra precautions to contain coronavirus during Eidul Fitr.