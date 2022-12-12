Mayor for expediting developmental works on Warsak Road

Mayor City, Haji Zubair Ali here on Monday inspected under construction developmental works on Warsak Road and directed timely completion of construction at the site.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Mayor City, Haji Zubair Ali here on Monday inspected under construction developmental works on Warsak Road and directed timely completion of construction at the site.

On the occasion, area people met with Mayor and lodged their complaints regarding massive hurdles being faced by them due to laying construction material alongside the roads.

He also briefed about current situation of construction works and steps that have been taken to complete the work on time.

Haji Zubair Ali also directed to accelerate pace of work and ensure smooth traffic flow to overcome problems of pedestrians.

He assured area people that all the problems would be solved on priority basis and said that it was his mission to provide of all basic amenities of life to people.

Later, he expressed condolences with CEO Khyber news Network Kamran Hamid Raja over the death of his son Mukhtar Hamid Raja. He offered fateha for the departed soul and prayed to Allah Almighty for granting courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.