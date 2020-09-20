UrduPoint.com
Mayor For Improving Cleanliness Conditions At Recreational Spots

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 09:20 PM

Mayor for improving cleanliness conditions at recreational spots

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz has ordered the Environment, Park and Horticulture directorate to improve the cleanliness conditions at recreational spots across the city to provide clean and tidy environment to the visitors.

During his surprise visit at various parks in the city, he expressed annoyance over wild bushes, grass and poor sanitary conditions over there.

According to a statement issued here on Sunday, the mayor asked the officers concerned to carry out daily cleaning and sweeping of the park, particularly repairing of different swings and street lights on priority.

"Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation will take all possible measures to keep the recreational spots clean and environment friendly," he remarked, adding that all the directorates should fulfill their responsibilities and do everything on time at the convenience of Federal capital residents.

"We are the public representatives and it is our duty to speak for their rights in all circumstances," he added.

He asked for taking strict action against absent employees and said no laxity in this regard would be tolerated.

