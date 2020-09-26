UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mayor For Improving Sanitary Conditions In Capital Markets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 08:48 PM

Mayor for improving sanitary conditions in capital markets

Mayor, Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC), Sheikh Ansar Aziz Saturday directed the authorities concerned to improve the sanitary condition in the markets of federal capital to provide clean and tidy environment to the visitors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Mayor, Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC), Sheikh Ansar Aziz Saturday directed the authorities concerned to improve the sanitary condition in the markets of Federal capital to provide clean and tidy environment to the visitors.

During his visit at various markets in the sectors, he expressed annoyance over the poor cleanliness conditions at the area and reprimanded the sanitation staff for showing slackness in their duties.

"No negligence will be tolerated in providing facilities to the residents of Islamabad," he remarked.

He also visited sector, I-8, I-9 and I-10 to review the water situation, on complaints of the locals and instructed the water supply directorate to resolve the issues of residents at earliest and take actions against those workers who remained absent on duty.

Aziz also ordered the Directorate of Municipal Administration to fix the faulty street lights so the people can easily go out from their houses during night hours and walk around the area.

He was accompanied by directors, including, Sanitation, Environment, Water Supply, Sewerage and National Disaster Management Authority.

Related Topics

Islamabad Poor Water Visit Market From

Recent Stories

Health Minister directs to make RIU functional in ..

24 seconds ago

Country is blessed with many tourist destinations: ..

29 seconds ago

Wildfire in Athens suburb partly under control

5 minutes ago

Sarwar inaugurates gas supply scheme in three Rawa ..

5 minutes ago

Jhagra visits RHC, School at Regi

20 minutes ago

Two houses burgled in Hafizabad

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.