Mayor for improving sanitary conditions in capital markets

Mayor, Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC), Sheikh Ansar Aziz Saturday directed the authorities concerned to improve the sanitary condition in the markets of federal capital to provide clean and tidy environment to the visitors

During his visit at various markets in the sectors, he expressed annoyance over the poor cleanliness conditions at the area and reprimanded the sanitation staff for showing slackness in their duties.

"No negligence will be tolerated in providing facilities to the residents of Islamabad," he remarked.

He also visited sector, I-8, I-9 and I-10 to review the water situation, on complaints of the locals and instructed the water supply directorate to resolve the issues of residents at earliest and take actions against those workers who remained absent on duty.

Aziz also ordered the Directorate of Municipal Administration to fix the faulty street lights so the people can easily go out from their houses during night hours and walk around the area.

He was accompanied by directors, including, Sanitation, Environment, Water Supply, Sewerage and National Disaster Management Authority.