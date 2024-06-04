Mayor For Integrated Efforts By All Departments To Facilitate Masses On Eid-ul-Azha
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab while presiding over the meeting of Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) called for coordination among the officials concerned and elected representatives of local councils to provide relief to the citizens on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
He directed to ensure spraying of limestone at the offal collection points and other places, said a spokesperson of the SSWMB on Tuesday.
MD SSWMB Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah gave a detailed briefing on the occasion regarding the arrangements and monitoring of cleaning work on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
He informed about all the strategies in relation to the operation for disposal of the offal of sacrificial animals.
He told in the briefing that eight trenches at the landfill site Jam Chakru, Gond Pass and GTS Sharifi Goth for safe burial of animal wastes in connection with Eid-ul-Azha will be made.
A total of 99 UC-wise collection points will be created in all districts to collect waste.
Measures are also being taken to arrange additional vehicles and labor for the five-day operation of Eid-ul-Azha.
The representatives of private contractor of cleaning companies were present.
The MD SSWMB further said that for timely redressal of grievances, complaint centers have been set up in all districts, the details of which will be provided to the citizens through social media and print media. Staffers will be deployed at the helpline number 1128 in shifts.
