Mayor for launching shuttle service on Ring Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :City Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali has said that planning is continued for launching shuttle service on Ring Road from Hayatabad to Ring Road to provide better transport facilities to commuters.

He was speaking in a meeting with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TransPeshawar Fayyaz Khan and Director Finance, KP Urban Mobility Authority Aamir Shaukat Ali here on Sunday which was also attended by Chairman of Tehsil Pishtakhara Haroon Siffat, Director Finance of Metropolitan Government Peshawar Shaukat Ali Khan and others.

The city mayor said that work on the launching of the shuttle transport service will begin soon to provide best transportation facilities to the people. Besides, he said, the steps were being taken for operating more BRT buses on different feeder routes.

During the meeting, the CEO TransPeshawar briefed the City Mayor in detail on BRT service, routes, manpower, purchase of more buses, provision of transportation facilities, maintenance of vehicles, security system, cleanliness and allocation of special seats for women and transgender on the BRT buses.

The mayor termed the allocation of separate seats for women and transgender on BRT buses as welcoming and directed guaranteeing better facilities to women and transgenders.

He directed the operation of feeder buses especially on Kohat Road bus stands-Mathani route, Charsadda Road-Warsak Road, board Bazaar-DHA route, from Palosai to Regi routes, so the people of these areas could also benefit of the project.

He said that due to narrow University Road, commuters were facing hardships, adding, the efforts were being made to sort them out and resolve the issue of traffic jam.

They mayor directed the authorities of Water Supply and Sanitation Programme (WSSP) and Town Municipal Administrations (TMAs) to furnish reports regarding cleanliness of routes on a daily basis.