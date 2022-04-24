UrduPoint.com

Mayor For Launching Shuttle Service On Ring Road

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Mayor for launching shuttle service on Ring Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :City Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali has said that planning is continued for launching shuttle service on Ring Road from Hayatabad to Ring Road to provide better transport facilities to commuters.

He was speaking in a meeting with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TransPeshawar Fayyaz Khan and Director Finance, KP Urban Mobility Authority Aamir Shaukat Ali here on Sunday which was also attended by Chairman of Tehsil Pishtakhara Haroon Siffat, Director Finance of Metropolitan Government Peshawar Shaukat Ali Khan and others.

The city mayor said that work on the launching of the shuttle transport service will begin soon to provide best transportation facilities to the people. Besides, he said, the steps were being taken for operating more BRT buses on different feeder routes.

During the meeting, the CEO TransPeshawar briefed the City Mayor in detail on BRT service, routes, manpower, purchase of more buses, provision of transportation facilities, maintenance of vehicles, security system, cleanliness and allocation of special seats for women and transgender on the BRT buses.

The mayor termed the allocation of separate seats for women and transgender on BRT buses as welcoming and directed guaranteeing better facilities to women and transgenders.

He directed the operation of feeder buses especially on Kohat Road bus stands-Mathani route, Charsadda Road-Warsak Road, board Bazaar-DHA route, from Palosai to Regi routes, so the people of these areas could also benefit of the project.

He said that due to narrow University Road, commuters were facing hardships, adding, the efforts were being made to sort them out and resolve the issue of traffic jam.

They mayor directed the authorities of Water Supply and Sanitation Programme (WSSP) and Town Municipal Administrations (TMAs) to furnish reports regarding cleanliness of routes on a daily basis.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Vehicles Road Traffic Kohat Charsadda Women Sunday From Government Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

9 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- collat ..

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

17 hours ago
 Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

17 hours ago
 Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oa ..

Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oath-taking : Attaullah Tarar

17 hours ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.