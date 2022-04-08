UrduPoint.com

Mayor For Parks Adjacent To Amin Colony GT Road

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2022 | 03:39 PM

Mayor for parks adjacent to Amin Colony GT road

Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali has underlined the need for taking concrete measures to build parks and grounds in localities adjacent to Amin Colony GT Road in order to provide sport opportunities to its people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali has underlined the need for taking concrete measures to build parks and grounds in localities adjacent to Amin Colony GT Road in order to provide sport opportunities to its people.

In a statement he said the Sheikhabad parks had been lying closed for long, leaving people deprived of sports facilities, thus he added that these parks should be reopened.

He said that hundreds of children used to participate in daily sports activities in Sheikhabad parks and the people of the area and senior citizens would walk in it, but now everything is changed due to the clouser of these sports facilities.

He said that construction of parks on land adjacent to Superior Science College and Amin Colony GT Road would also enhance the beauty of Peshawar.

He said the government should give priority to build parks, schools and colleges which had long been a demand of the city.

Related Topics

Peshawar Sports Road Superior Government

Recent Stories

Health dept, district admin North Waziristan join ..

Health dept, district admin North Waziristan join hands against dengue

2 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 657points

PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 657points

2 minutes ago
 State land worth Rs19m retrieved

State land worth Rs19m retrieved

2 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid says mass resignations is last optio ..

Sheikh Rashid says mass resignations is last option for govt

19 minutes ago
 Gepco issues power shut down schedule

Gepco issues power shut down schedule

2 minutes ago
 800 police personnel perform duty at Mosques, Imam ..

800 police personnel perform duty at Mosques, Imam Bargahs on first Jumma of Ram ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.