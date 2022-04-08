Mayor for parks adjacent to Amin Colony GT road

Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali has underlined the need for taking concrete measures to build parks and grounds in localities adjacent to Amin Colony GT Road in order to provide sport opportunities to its people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali has underlined the need for taking concrete measures to build parks and grounds in localities adjacent to Amin Colony GT Road in order to provide sport opportunities to its people.

In a statement he said the Sheikhabad parks had been lying closed for long, leaving people deprived of sports facilities, thus he added that these parks should be reopened.

He said that hundreds of children used to participate in daily sports activities in Sheikhabad parks and the people of the area and senior citizens would walk in it, but now everything is changed due to the clouser of these sports facilities.

He said that construction of parks on land adjacent to Superior Science College and Amin Colony GT Road would also enhance the beauty of Peshawar.

He said the government should give priority to build parks, schools and colleges which had long been a demand of the city.