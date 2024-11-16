Mayor for providing medical facilities in all areas of city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday said that extensive efforts are being made to provide medical facilities in all areas of the city, as access to medical care is a fundamental right of the citizens.

The construction of the mortuary at the Landhi Medical Complex has been completed; this will be the first mortuary in the area, fulfilling an essential need for the residents.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Landhi Medical Complex, where senior officers of the medical department and the medical superintendent of the complex were also present.

Mayor Karachi inspected the emergency ward, OPD ward, mortuary, and other sections of the complex and issued necessary instructions to the hospital administration.

The Mayor stated that the shortage of doctors at the Landhi Medical Complex will be addressed, and the facilities in the gynecology ward, children’s ward, and operation theater will be restored. Encroachments within the complex's premises will be removed to make room for its expansion.

He noted that the Landhi Medical Complex is an important source of medical facilities for the residents of Landhi, Korangi and adjacent areas, and efforts will continue to provide better medical services to citizens by modernizing this complex.