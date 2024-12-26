Mayor for showcasing Karachi’s tremendous sports potential on a global platform

(@FahadShabbir)

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gave a house worth Rs 13.5 million to the family of martyred constable Imran Haider from Lahore

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, has said that our shared goal is to highlight the positive image of Karachi to the world and showcase the city’s tremendous sports potential on a global platform.

He expressed these views while speaking to media representatives after watching the Kabaddi match at the KMC Sports Complex, organized as part of the Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival.

He said that the regular staging of cultural and sports activities in Karachi is a welcome development. We must positively promote the diverse cultures of the city and collaborate with the Commissioner Karachi to promote sports at the grassroots level, he said.

He said that the public response to the Kabaddi match in the Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival has been overwhelming. Starting January 5, a rowing event will be held in Karachi. These are all positive and healthy activities, and we aim to ensure more such opportunities for our youth in this city.

Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, PPP Parliamentary leader in City Council Karamullah Waqasi, Assistant Commissioner Dr. Essa Khan, Hazim Bhangwar, president of Kabaddi Association Ghulam Yasin, Ghous Baksh, Tariq Nizamani, Rizwan Gujjar, Javed Jangra, sports organizer Ghulam Muhammed, social worker Mehmood Ahmed Khan, Director Sports KMC Aftab Qaimkhani and other officials were also present on the occasion.

At the end of the match, the Mayor Karachi awarded prizes to the winning team and commended them for their excellent performance.

He mentioned that he attended the festival at the invitation of Commissioner Karachi and congratulated him on organizing such a splendid sports event on the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He added that amidst discussions of culture everywhere, witnessing this traditional sport brought even greater joy. More such cultural games should be organized.

He noted that it is heartening to see sporting activities flourishing in Karachi. Recently, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation organized a large metropolitan football tournament at the town level, which saw significant participation and proved to be highly successful.

Now, traditional and cultural sports events like Kabaddi matches are also being held. A donkey cart race was recently organized, which generated excitement among Karachi’s spectators.

Mayor Karachi described Kabaddi as a thrilling sport and said that the live commentary during the match made it even more enjoyable.

He emphasized the importance of highlighting and celebrating the diverse cultures of Karachi, including Punjabi, Sindhi, Urdu-speaking, Pashtun, and Balochi cultures, in a positive manner.

Today, as we celebrate the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, it is also Christmas, the most significant religious festival for the Christian community. This day holds immense importance for multiple reasons, and we should seize this opportunity to send a message of unity and harmony to the world.

Commissioner Hassan Naqvi expressed gratitude to Mayor Wahab for his presence and said that such sports activities would continue to be organized in various parts of Karachi to provide players with opportunities to showcase their talents and spectators with events to enjoy.

He assured that the Karachi division would continue hosting these cultural sports activities, and he would personally participate in them.