Mayor For Strengthening KMC Through More Funding By Federal, Provincial Govts
Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2025 | 09:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday said Federal and provincial government should strengthen Karachi Municipal Corporation so that development of the mega city be ensured. He demanded of 25 billion rupees for the KMC from federal government.
Addressing a ceremony organized at KMC head office for distribution of street lights to UC chairmen, Mayor Wahab said each Union Committee/Council is being provided 50 streetlights to illuminate respective areas during Ramadan.
A total of 12,300 streetlights were distributed omg UC chairmen on the occasion.
The event was attended by Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, City Council Parliamentary Leader Karamullah Waqasi, Deputy Parliamentary Leader Dil Muhammad, parliamentary leaders of various political parties, and several UC chairmen.
Mayor Karachi stated that if everyone works together, the city's development can be improved. He highlighted that a new era of tolerance in politics has begun and that developmental projects are underway in all areas of Karachi due to collective efforts.
He urged everyone to set aside political differences and work together for the city's progress.
Reflecting on the past 1.5 years, Mayor Wahab noted that difficult decisions have started to bear fruit, with KMC's revenue improving.
The corporation is now receiving Rs 220 million monthly under MUCT (Municipal Utility Charges & Taxes), which has led to an improvement in the financial situation. Previously, each UC received Rs. 500,000 per month, but this has now been increased to Rs. 1.2 million, with further increases planned.
He also pointed out that towns are collecting more taxes than the city itself. If KMC, towns and UCs work collectively, the situation will further improve. A new canal is being constructed from the Hub Dam at a cost of Rs12.
8 billion, which will enhance Karachi’s water supply.
To improve the quality of drinking water, 29 chlorination centers were planned, out of which 10 have been completed and will be inaugurated soon. The Keamari, Gutter Baghicha, and Haroonabad sewage treatment plants are also set to be inaugurated this year.
In response to a question, Mayor Wahab mentioned that during former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s tenure, the Murghi Khana Bridge was built. Now, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) government was expanding it to an 8-lane bridge. He also noted that whenever he invites the media, it is for a specific event.
He mentioned that the foundation stone for a cricket and football ground was laid in Mauripur the previous day.
The Mayor appealed the Prime Minister to allocate Rs 25 billion for Karachi. He also addressed issues such as the recent theft of streetlights from the Nazimabad underpass, instructing the SSP Central to take action and hold SHOs accountable. He called for a crackdown against scrap market dealers involved in stolen goods.
Mayor Wahab announced that more than Rs 5–6 billion worth of development projects will be completed this year. He highlighted that an underpass dedicated to the memory of Zia Mohyeddin has been constructed but is now plagued with encroachments.
Additionally, he reported that the Water Corporation’s revenue has exceeded Rs 2 billion, and work is progressing on the K-IV water project. Strict action will be taken against those involved in wall chalking, and UC chairmen are instructed to eliminate it.
Paintings are being installed in KMC buildings and portraits of all former mayors will be displayed in the Council Hall.
He concluded by stating that Karachi is regaining its lights and colors, and the city is experiencing peace and tranquility during Ramadan.
