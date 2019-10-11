UrduPoint.com
Mayor For Support To Developing Countries In Dealing With Climate Changes

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 04:22 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said joint effort are required to deal with the environmental challenges and for this purpose rich countries should cooperate with developing countries of the World.

He said this while addressing the world's mayor conference held by C-40 in Copenhagen Denmark, said a statement issued here on Friday.

Waseem Akhter said that these problems would further become complex with the passage of time and therefore we must take this as a collective issue.

The Mayor of Karachi said that he as Mayor despite limited resources, has taken various measures to ensure healthy environment in Karachi. He also invited all Mayors to visit Karachi and said Karachi is business and trade hub of Pakistan and said, "I as Mayor of the city would welcome investment in our city".

