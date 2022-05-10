UrduPoint.com

Mayor For Taking Measures To Cope With Heat Wave Emergency

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Mayor for taking measures to cope with heat wave emergency

Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali Tuesday issued instructions to all line departments including health and PESCO to take all necessary measures to provide relief to masses during heat wave as predicted by the Met Office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali Tuesday issued instructions to all line departments including health and PESCO to take all necessary measures to provide relief to masses during heat wave as predicted by the Met Office.

He directed health department to provide timely treatment and medical facilities to victims of heat wave at all public and private hospitals besides ensuring availability of medical staff at the hospitals.

The Mayor asked PESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers and avoid unscheduled load shedding besides taking measures to deal timely with any outbreak.

He urged traders' community and citizen to arrange drinking water facility at bazaars and streets for the buyers.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Peshawar Water Heat Wave All PESCO

Recent Stories

Gusty/dust raising winds likely to persist in sout ..

Gusty/dust raising winds likely to persist in southern, central plain distts

2 minutes ago
 233,000 children to be vaccinated during 5-day ant ..

233,000 children to be vaccinated during 5-day anti-polio drive

2 minutes ago
 India Stays Supportive of Sri Lankan Economic Reco ..

India Stays Supportive of Sri Lankan Economic Recovery, Stability - Foreign Mini ..

2 minutes ago
 SBP starts preliminary work on making Pakistan's f ..

SBP starts preliminary work on making Pakistan's first-ever film on sports

2 minutes ago
 Lamchar waterfall attracts tourists in overwhelmin ..

Lamchar waterfall attracts tourists in overwhelming numbers

3 minutes ago
 Sitara-i-Pakistan conferred upon Prof. Matsumura

Sitara-i-Pakistan conferred upon Prof. Matsumura

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.