Mayor for taking measures to cope with heat wave emergency

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali Tuesday issued instructions to all line departments including health and PESCO to take all necessary measures to provide relief to masses during heat wave as predicted by the Met Office.

He directed health department to provide timely treatment and medical facilities to victims of heat wave at all public and private hospitals besides ensuring availability of medical staff at the hospitals.

The Mayor asked PESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers and avoid unscheduled load shedding besides taking measures to deal timely with any outbreak.

He urged traders' community and citizen to arrange drinking water facility at bazaars and streets for the buyers.