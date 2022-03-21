UrduPoint.com

Mayor For Taking Onboard Stakeholders For Development Of City

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2022 | 06:46 PM

Mayor for taking onboard stakeholders for development of city

Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali Monday expressed resolve to take onboard all the stakeholders for development of the provincial capital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali Monday expressed resolve to take onboard all the stakeholders for development of the provincial capital.

Presiding over a briefing by Town-I, he said that by-laws would be prepared in all sectors for the welfare of masses while working would be done on Urban development and traffic engineering.

He directed the concerned quarters to formally plan how to make the city encroachment free, adding that being the resident of Peshawar city he would take every step for its development.

He further said for the facilitation of masses the local government in collaboration with the stakeholder would formally start work on urban planning and traffic engineering.

