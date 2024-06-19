Open Menu

Mayor Hails SMC For Successful Cleanliness Drive On Eid-ul-Azha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Mayor hails SMC for successful cleanliness drive on Eid-ul-Azha

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Mayor Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Wednesday appreciated the sanitary workers for successfully handling the cleanliness drive on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.

Despite the deteriorating condition of 50 percent sanitary machinery and shortage of manpower, the Sanitation department of the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) performed their duties diligently", he said while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

He said the complaints received on the helpline for disposing of sacrificial animals were resolved within 15 minutes.

Mayor Sukkur urged the staff to continue the work with the same zeal and enthusiasm to keep Sukkur more clean and green.

During the special operation, workers of the Sanitation department of the SMC have timely collected and disposed off offal, entrails and other waste material of sacrificial animals.

The MC also sprinkled lime powder around the sacrificial places and placed garbage trolleys at every street and roads to keep the citizens safe and contain the spread of diseases, said the Mayor.

Related Topics

Shortage Arslan Sukkur Same

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

2 days ago
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adh ..

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha

3 days ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

3 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

3 days ago
 S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

4 days ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

4 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan