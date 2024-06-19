Mayor hails SMC for successful cleanliness drive on Eid-ul-Azha

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Mayor Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Wednesday appreciated the sanitary workers for successfully handling the cleanliness drive on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.

Despite the deteriorating condition of 50 percent sanitary machinery and shortage of manpower, the Sanitation department of the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) performed their duties diligently", he said while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

He said the complaints received on the helpline for disposing of sacrificial animals were resolved within 15 minutes.

Mayor Sukkur urged the staff to continue the work with the same zeal and enthusiasm to keep Sukkur more clean and green.

During the special operation, workers of the Sanitation department of the SMC have timely collected and disposed off offal, entrails and other waste material of sacrificial animals.

The MC also sprinkled lime powder around the sacrificial places and placed garbage trolleys at every street and roads to keep the citizens safe and contain the spread of diseases, said the Mayor.