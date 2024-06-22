Open Menu

Mayor Hails WSSC, TMA For Successful Cleanliness Drive On Eid-ul-Azha

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Mayor hails WSSC, TMA for successful cleanliness drive on Eid-ul-Azha

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Tehsil Mayor Dera Ismail Khan Umar Amin Gandapur on Saturday appreciated the sanitary workers for successfully handling the cleanliness drive on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.

Talking to APP, The mayor said that the Water and Sanitation Services Company DI Khan (WSSC) and Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) have practically proved their claims through hard work and performance, which is highly commendable.

“I deeply appreciate WSSC and TMA for effectively executing a commendable cleanliness drive during Eid-ul-Azha,” he remarked

He praised that all the staff and officers who spent their Eid in the field are commendable.

The mayor urged the staff to continue the work with the same zeal and enthusiasm to keep DI Khan clean and green.

The WSSC and TMA conducted a comprehensive cleanliness campaign over three days to provide a clean environment for citizens on the auspicious occasion of Eid. During the special operation, workers of the Sanitation department of the WSSC and TMA have timely collected and disposed of offal, entrails and other waste material of sacrificial animals.

The mayor also urged the public to play their part in keeping the city clean to maintain the area clean and green.

