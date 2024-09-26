Mayor Hails WSSC, TMA For Successful Cleanliness Drive
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2024 | 11:20 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Tehsil Mayor Dera Ismail Khan Umar Amin Gandapur on Thursday appreciated the sanitary workers for successfully handling the cleanliness drive on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.
While talking to APP, the Mayor said that the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) DIKhan and Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) has practically proved its claims through hard work and performance, which is highly commendable.
“I deeply appreciate WSSC and TMA for effectively executing a commendable cleanliness drive during Eid Milad-un-Nabi.,” he remarked.
The Mayor urged the staff to continue the work with the same zeal and enthusiasm to keep DIKhan more clean and green.
The Mayor also urged the public to play their part in keeping the city clean to maintain the area clean and green.
