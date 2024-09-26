Open Menu

Mayor Hails WSSC, TMA For Successful Cleanliness Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Mayor hails WSSC, TMA for successful cleanliness drive

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Tehsil Mayor Dera Ismail Khan Umar Amin Gandapur on Thursday appreciated the sanitary workers for successfully handling the cleanliness drive on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

While talking to APP, the Mayor said that the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) DIKhan and Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) has practically proved its claims through hard work and performance, which is highly commendable.

“I deeply appreciate WSSC and TMA for effectively executing a commendable cleanliness drive during Eid Milad-un-Nabi.,” he remarked.

The Mayor urged the staff to continue the work with the same zeal and enthusiasm to keep DIKhan more clean and green.

The Mayor also urged the public to play their part in keeping the city clean to maintain the area clean and green.

Related Topics

Water Company Dera Ismail Khan Same Umar Amin

Recent Stories

Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus ..

Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules

2 hours ago
 A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G ..

A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..

7 hours ago
 Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

8 hours ago
 Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate o ..

Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments

8 hours ago
 CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Sh ..

CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter

9 hours ago
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in sq ..

Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad

9 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first w ..

Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October

10 hours ago
 IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

10 hours ago
 President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ..

President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems

10 hours ago
 Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan