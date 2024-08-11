Open Menu

Mayor Highlights Contributions Of Religious Minorities On National Minority Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Mayor highlights contributions of religious minorities on National Minority Day

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) On National Minority Day, Barrister Arslan Sheikh, Spokesperson to the Sindh Government and Mayor of Sukkur, acknowledged the invaluable contributions of religious minorities in Pakistan and pledged ongoing commitment to their rights and equality.

In a heartfelt message issued on Sunday, he emphasized the significance of the day in the national Calendar, marking a reaffirmation of the principles championed by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan. “This day urges us to strive for the protection of the rights of followers of all faiths and to integrate them fully into national life,” he a.

Reflecting on historical precedents, he noted the efforts made by Muslims throughout the country’s history to uphold minority rights. He highlighted the Pakistan People's Party's recognition of minorities' substantial contributions to the socio-economic development of the nation.

“As equal citizens of Pakistan, we share our joys and sorrows," he remarked, highlighting the importance of unity in diversity.

The mayor reiterated that National Minority Day serves as a reminder of Jinnah's vision, underscoring the significant roles played by non-Muslim communities in the creation of Pakistan and nation-building endeavors. Celebrations took place across northern Sindh, where religious minorities came together to honor their contributions, services, and sacrifices in the nation's history, he maintained.

He concluded by stating that the observance of this day is a reaffirmation of Pakistan's commitment to unity, declaring, “Despite our different faiths, we are one nation, striving towards a united and prosperous Pakistan.”

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Minority Muhammad Ali Jinnah Arslan Sukkur Sunday Muslim All Government Share Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
 Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago
 Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike d ..

Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza

2 days ago
 Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private p ..

Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan