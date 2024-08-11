Mayor Highlights Contributions Of Religious Minorities On National Minority Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2024 | 05:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) On National Minority Day, Barrister Arslan Sheikh, Spokesperson to the Sindh Government and Mayor of Sukkur, acknowledged the invaluable contributions of religious minorities in Pakistan and pledged ongoing commitment to their rights and equality.
In a heartfelt message issued on Sunday, he emphasized the significance of the day in the national Calendar, marking a reaffirmation of the principles championed by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan. “This day urges us to strive for the protection of the rights of followers of all faiths and to integrate them fully into national life,” he a.
Reflecting on historical precedents, he noted the efforts made by Muslims throughout the country’s history to uphold minority rights. He highlighted the Pakistan People's Party's recognition of minorities' substantial contributions to the socio-economic development of the nation.
“As equal citizens of Pakistan, we share our joys and sorrows," he remarked, highlighting the importance of unity in diversity.
The mayor reiterated that National Minority Day serves as a reminder of Jinnah's vision, underscoring the significant roles played by non-Muslim communities in the creation of Pakistan and nation-building endeavors. Celebrations took place across northern Sindh, where religious minorities came together to honor their contributions, services, and sacrifices in the nation's history, he maintained.
He concluded by stating that the observance of this day is a reaffirmation of Pakistan's commitment to unity, declaring, “Despite our different faiths, we are one nation, striving towards a united and prosperous Pakistan.”
