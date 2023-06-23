Mayor HMC holds meeting with officials of SSWMB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro held a meeting with the officers of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) and the private contractor Atlas Pak here on Friday at the HDA Secretariat

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro held a meeting with the officers of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) and the private contractor Atlas Pak here on Friday at the HDA Secretariat.

The meeting discussed arrangements for disposing of the offals of sacrificial animals during Eidul Azha.

The mayor said the elected local government representatives would also coordinate with the staff of the board and Atlas Pak during the exercise of disposing of animal offals during the Eid holidays.

He assured that the representatives would also convince the people to throw the offal at a particular dumping point in each neighbourhood.

Shoro asked the board and the private contractor to distribute large plastic bags in the neighbourhoods so that the people might throw the offals after packing them in those bags.

The Mayor directed the Director Health of the HMC to ensure that all drains were timely desilted.

Shoro said he would personally visit all the areas of the city to check that the cleanliness was being maintained by timely removal of the offals.

The SSWMB's Executive Director Nisar Ahmed Soomro, Director Ali Raza Khero, Deputy Director Syed Zulfiqar and Atlas Pak's General Managers Fahim Aiwan and Virasat Waris and Mateen Takin attended the meeting.

They apprised the mayor about the disposal plan prepared for Eidul Azha.

They told that complaint centers were being established in City and Latifabad talukas and those centers would function round the clock during the 3 days of Eidul Azha.

According to them, camps would also be set up in various areas where the people could register their complaints.

They said the dumping points for the offals had also been selected in City, Latifabad, Hali road and Qasimabad.