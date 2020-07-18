Mayor HMC planted sapling to mark plant for Pakistan day

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :The Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Syed Tayyab Hussain planted sapling of neem tree in Quaid-e-Millat Park, Latifabad, here Saturday to mark the Plant for Pakistan day.

The MPA Rashid Khilji, Municipal Commissioner Anees Ahmed Dasti, Director Parks Muhammad Yousuf Khan, officers of the Forest Department and local leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion the Mayor said all the people were now aware of the growing necessity and importance of planting trees to thwart the adverse effects of climate change.

He said there was a need to undertake the steps to prevent the environmental degradation on an urgent basis.

"The prevention of environmental pollution was equal to serving humanity," he observed.

He said the climate change, droughts and floods were becoming severe with the passage of time.

Hussain said a greener environment helped balance the adverse effects of the CO2 emissions.

"The trees were an invaluable gift of nature for the living beings," he said.

The Mayor said that the HMC was taking steps to make Hyderabad clean and green.

The MPA Khilji said the citizens of Hyderabad should also play their part in the tree plantation campaign.

The officials of the Forest Department and HMC also expressed theirviews on the occasion.