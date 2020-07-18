UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mayor HMC Planted Sapling To Mark Plant For Pakistan Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 seconds ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

Mayor HMC planted sapling to mark plant for Pakistan day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :The Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Syed Tayyab Hussain planted sapling of neem tree in Quaid-e-Millat Park, Latifabad, here Saturday to mark the Plant for Pakistan day.

The MPA Rashid Khilji, Municipal Commissioner Anees Ahmed Dasti, Director Parks Muhammad Yousuf Khan, officers of the Forest Department and local leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion the Mayor said all the people were now aware of the growing necessity and importance of planting trees to thwart the adverse effects of climate change.

He said there was a need to undertake the steps to prevent the environmental degradation on an urgent basis.

"The prevention of environmental pollution was equal to serving humanity," he observed.

He said the climate change, droughts and floods were becoming severe with the passage of time.

Hussain said a greener environment helped balance the adverse effects of the CO2 emissions.

"The trees were an invaluable gift of nature for the living beings," he said.

The Mayor said that the HMC was taking steps to make Hyderabad clean and green.

The MPA Khilji said the citizens of Hyderabad should also play their part in the tree plantation campaign.

The officials of the Forest Department and HMC also expressed theirviews on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Day Rashid Hyderabad All

Recent Stories

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowmen ..

5 minutes ago

UAE rulers follow Hope Probe&#039;s pre-flight pre ..

20 minutes ago

Hearts and minds of people of Pakistan and Kashmir ..

50 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 46,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

Accession to Pakistan is ultimate goal of the Kash ..

2 hours ago

120 more flights to repatriate Indians

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.