Mayor HMC presents Rs. 2.92 billion surplus budget

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) passed Rs 2.92 billion slightly surplus budget amid commotion by the opposition members during the budget session which started two and a half hours late here Wednesday.

The acting Mayor Suhail Mashhadi, who belongs to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) presented the budget whose 66 percent would be spent on the salaries, pension and gratuity.

He informed that a sum of Rs1.82 billion had been allocated for salaries, pension and gratuity while the development component would receive Rs. 632 million funds besides Rs432 million funds kept under the head of contingency.

He further apprised that the budget had allocated Rs255 million for roads, Rs142 million for drainage, Rs 55 million for buildings and Rs30 million for parks.

He added that the HMC would get Rs15 million for disaster management and a same amount for financial assistance of the employees' families, Rs5 million for civil defence, Rs 3.9 million for grants and scholarships.

According to the Mayor, the HMC expected to generate over Rs 800 million through tax collection, advertisement, parking fee, generators fee, mobile towers and property.

The budget was approved with majority support by the MQM-P's local government representatives as the opposition members of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) walked out in protest.