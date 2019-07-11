UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mayor HMC Presents Rs. 2.92 Billion Surplus Budget

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 12:00 AM

Mayor HMC presents Rs. 2.92 billion surplus budget

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) passed Rs 2.92 billion slightly surplus budget amid commotion by the opposition members during the budget session which started two and a half hours late here Wednesday.

The acting Mayor Suhail Mashhadi, who belongs to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) presented the budget whose 66 percent would be spent on the salaries, pension and gratuity.

He informed that a sum of Rs1.82 billion had been allocated for salaries, pension and gratuity while the development component would receive Rs. 632 million funds besides Rs432 million funds kept under the head of contingency.

He further apprised that the budget had allocated Rs255 million for roads, Rs142 million for drainage, Rs 55 million for buildings and Rs30 million for parks.

He added that the HMC would get Rs15 million for disaster management and a same amount for financial assistance of the employees' families, Rs5 million for civil defence, Rs 3.9 million for grants and scholarships.

According to the Mayor, the HMC expected to generate over Rs 800 million through tax collection, advertisement, parking fee, generators fee, mobile towers and property.

The budget was approved with majority support by the MQM-P's local government representatives as the opposition members of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) walked out in protest.

Related Topics

Protest Mobile Budget Hyderabad Same Pakistan Peoples Party Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation redu ..

15 minutes ago

Ukraine Plans to Host Drills on Accidents Liquidat ..

16 minutes ago

PTI govt determined to change destiny of people: R ..

17 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority starts measures to ha ..

17 minutes ago

'Self-medication has negative impact on human heal ..

17 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Al Fahim Award ceremony

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.