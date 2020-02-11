UrduPoint.com
Mayor Holds Absence Of Powers Responsible For Poor CDGK Performance

Tue 11th February 2020 | 10:27 PM

City Mayor, Waseem Akhtar on Tuesday reiterated his demand for transfer of powers and due resources to City District Government Karachi from the provincial government as without these the City Government was helpless to deliver

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :City Mayor, Waseem Akhtar on Tuesday reiterated his demand for transfer of powers and due resources to City District Government Karachi from the provincial government as without these the City Government was helpless to deliver.

Speaking at a meeting with members of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) at the Chamber, the City Nazim was critical over Sindh Local Government Act-2013 and called for implementation of Article 140A of Constitution, said KCCI press release issued here .

He expressed his reservations over the rules and regulations defined in SLGA-2013 by Sindh government.

SLGA-2013, what he called controversial, had reduced the number of departments under KMC's control. And, he added, many powers and compulsory functions conferred to Mayor's Office under SLGA 2013, were still held by Sindh government.

"All revenue generating departments are being administered by the Sindh government while KMC manages the departments like hospitals, parks, fire brigade, which on contrary required a lot of funds," he said.

He was of the opinion that KMC could not be blamed alone for the poor infrastructure and lack of civic amenities. But other stakeholders as well as the trade and industrial community was also responsible.

Chairman Businessmen Group and former president KCCI Siraj Kassam Teli, General Secretary BMG, A.Q.Khalil, President KCCI Agha Shahab Ahmed Khan, Senior Vice President Arshad islam, Vice President Shahid Ismail, Chairman Special Committee for Small Traders Majeed Memon and others were also present.

