Mayor Holds Meeting To Enhance Property Tax

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Mayor holds meeting to enhance property tax

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Mayor Larkana Advocate Anwar Ali Luhur chaired a meeting with local bodies Tax Branch officials on Wednesday. Tax Committee Chairman Sher Muhammad Laghari, committee members Advocate Muhammad Aslam Mugheri, Nusrat Pathan Municipal Commissioner Dr. Javed Anwar Abbasi, Abdul Wahab Chacho and related officers and staff participated in the meeting.

In the meeting, Tax Committee Chairman and Superintendent gave a detailed briefing about the difficulties faced in achieving the recovery target.

Mayor Larkana said we want to launch reforms in the matter of Tax fees to be collected in the institution's property tax and other matters.

The tax Committee Chairman Sher Muhammad Laghari called for the weekly report and said that the issues are being carefully reviewed and reforms are needed to achieve the goals.

