Mayor Holds Meeting To Enhance Property Tax
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2025 | 04:00 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Mayor Larkana Advocate Anwar Ali Luhur chaired a meeting with local bodies Tax Branch officials on Wednesday. Tax Committee Chairman Sher Muhammad Laghari, committee members Advocate Muhammad Aslam Mugheri, Nusrat Pathan Municipal Commissioner Dr. Javed Anwar Abbasi, Abdul Wahab Chacho and related officers and staff participated in the meeting.
In the meeting, Tax Committee Chairman and Superintendent gave a detailed briefing about the difficulties faced in achieving the recovery target.
Mayor Larkana said we want to launch reforms in the matter of Tax fees to be collected in the institution's property tax and other matters.
The tax Committee Chairman Sher Muhammad Laghari called for the weekly report and said that the issues are being carefully reviewed and reforms are needed to achieve the goals.
Recent Stories
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open announces return of reigning champion Elena Rybakina
State taking precedence over the politics is the need of the hour. Leader Q Leag ..
Ananya Panday shares wedding plan amid rumours of relations with Walker Blanco
Supreme Committee organising IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 discusses latest preparations
Youth 4 Sustainability Hub returns to Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week
Gold price increases by Rs1000 per tola in Pakistan
Interesting details about reward for Babar Azam for suing “CA” bat
UAE SWAT Challenge 2025 to begin in Dubai on February 1
Pakistan fined 25pc of match fee over slow overrate during second Test against S ..
Pakistan Business Council Dubai Hosts Reception for Newly Elected Board of Direc ..
Extension period for October, November contributions ends: GPSSA
Praise of Urvashi Rautela can cost me divorce: Balakrishna
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two drug-traffickers held2 minutes ago
-
Experts call for enhanced China-Pakistan cooperation to combat threat of terrorism2 minutes ago
-
Mayor holds meeting to enhance property tax2 minutes ago
-
Man commits suicide in Dhoke Mehri area12 minutes ago
-
Minor girl from Tank found affected with polio virus12 minutes ago
-
Ahsan for effective implementation of ‘Quality Assurance Framework’ to improve higher education ..12 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to review security situation in Tank City12 minutes ago
-
DPO Tank pays surprise visit to Latif Shaheed checkpost22 minutes ago
-
Police arrests street criminal in injured condition32 minutes ago
-
Two killed, 10 others injured in road accident32 minutes ago
-
Governor congratulates newly elected cabinets of Tank, Daman Press Club32 minutes ago
-
Authorities directed to make all-out efforts to provide relief to people32 minutes ago