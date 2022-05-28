UrduPoint.com

Mayor Holds Six Katchehris; Directs Resolution Of People's Problems

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2022 | 08:03 PM

Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali here Saturday held six katchehris in different areas and directed quarters concerned to resolve the problems being confronted by the people without any delay

Accompanied by representatives of district administration, water and sanitation services (WSSP), sui-gas, and electricity department, he visited village Achar Kalay, Mosam Ghari, Sohialabad, Ghari Ata Mohammad, Ghari Hayat Khan and Neighborhood Council-62.

The area people attended these katchehris in large number and lodged their complaints regarding power load-shedding, unavailability of clean drinking water, irregular sanitation services and deprivation from a health dispensary.

Haji Zubair Ali expressed annoyance over unavailability of basic amenities of lives in rural and adjoining areas of Peshawar district and said that living standard of these areas were disappointing.

He announced five water bores within two days to help reduce the problem of clean drinking water in these areas.

Mayor also directed Wapda authorities to erect appropriate electricity poles and announced establishment of health dispensaries in these areas wherein people could benefit with free-of-cost health facilities.

He said that solar panels would be installed at all mosques. Haji Zubair said that up-gradation of schools was in progress while new Primary and middle schools would be established in these areas.

He directed staff of WSSP to work dedicatedly for maintaining cleanliness condition in the area and said that the problems of sanitation should be resolve at all cost.

Haji Zubair Ali also announced construction of funeral place (Jinazgah) and said that revamping work on streets, bridges and nullahs would be started soon.

