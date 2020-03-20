UrduPoint.com
Mayor Hyderabad Appeals Citizens To Follow Health Guidelines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 09:05 PM

Mayor Hyderabad appeals citizens to follow health guidelines

The Mayor Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Syed Tayyab Hussain has appealed the citizens to follow the government's instructions for social distancing and self quarantine if the symptoms exist in larger interest of the general public

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The Mayor Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Syed Tayyab Hussain has appealed the citizens to follow the government's instructions for social distancing and self quarantine if the symptoms exist in larger interest of the general public.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the Mayor said the country was facing a war like emergency situation due to the threat of spread of the coronavirus and the citizens were under obligation to follow the government's instructions.

"The countries can't win wars or surmount a challenging difficulty without cooperation of their citizens," he observed.

He said the HMC as well as other elected representatives of Hyderabad were trying their best to create awareness among the people.

Hussain advised the citizens to wear masks and wash their hands as frequently as possible while maintaining social distance.

The Mayor told that the HMC had also paced up cleanliness drive in the city to provide cleaner environment to the citizens.

