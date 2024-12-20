Mayor Hyderabad Briefs World Bank Delegation About Development, Required Works
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2024 | 07:39 PM
The Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro attended a meeting with a delegation of the World Bank in Karachi on Friday with regard to the development of secondary cities, divisional headquarters and municipal corporations in the province
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro attended a meeting with a delegation of the World Bank in Karachi on Friday with regard to the development of secondary cities, divisional headquarters and municipal corporations in the province.
The Mayor's spokesman informed here on Friday that the meeting was chaired by the Chairman Planning and Development Board Sindh Syed Najam Shah.
The Mayor briefed the meeting about the range of ongoing development and beautification works in Hyderabad which include the roads and drainage infrastructure in addition to establishment of new parks.
The spokesman said the Mayor also discussed with the officials new development projects which were required in the city.
Recent Stories
Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah meets Governors KP, Punjab to discuss ..
Mayor Hyderabad briefs World Bank delegation about development, required works
Israeli settlers set mosque on fire in occupied West Bank
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif forms National Youth Council
Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi directs expediting w ..
Home deptt working to identify mafia behind synthetic drugs: Secretary
Two-day conference on Human Rights concludes at SALU
Nepali experts visit brick kilns in tehsil Jaranwala
AJK launches 40 million projects in Coordination with TIKA
District admin to ensure road safety during sugarcane crushing season
Credit Suisse collapse probe slams banking regulator
Ex-IMF chief Rato gets four-year jail term in Spain for tax crimes
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah meets Governors KP, Punjab to discuss various issues45 seconds ago
-
Mayor Hyderabad briefs World Bank delegation about development, required works15 seconds ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif forms National Youth Council47 seconds ago
-
Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi directs expediting work on E-Transfer Sy ..48 seconds ago
-
Home deptt working to identify mafia behind synthetic drugs: Secretary51 seconds ago
-
Two-day conference on Human Rights concludes at SALU12 minutes ago
-
Nepali experts visit brick kilns in tehsil Jaranwala12 minutes ago
-
AJK launches 40 million projects in Coordination with TIKA12 minutes ago
-
District admin to ensure road safety during sugarcane crushing season21 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Masood Khan, former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to preside over conference ..21 minutes ago
-
Nasir Mehmood Satti assumes charge as DIG of Hazara Region21 minutes ago
-
Safe City Project to be operational in 75 days: RPO21 minutes ago