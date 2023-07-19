Open Menu

Mayor Hyderabad, Others Condole With Family Members Of Chilas Bus Tragedy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2023 | 10:47 PM

Condolences to bereaved family members of the deceased persons of Chilas bus tragedy continued as Mayor Hyderabad and others expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members here on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Condolences to bereaved family members of the deceased persons of Chilas bus tragedy continued as Mayor Hyderabad and others expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members here on Wednesday.

At least four persons of the same family including three women lost their lives and eight others received serious injuries when their coaster fell into a ravine off Karakoram Highway near Chilas of Gilgit-Baltistan some three days bag.

The bodies of the four deceased persons namely Syed Ammar-ul-Haq s/o Aijaz-ul-Haq, Sadaf Imran d/o Imran ul Haq, Samina w/o Jamil Raza and Rabia Farheen d/o Jamil Raza were laid to rest here at local graveyard on late Tuesday evening.

The Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Shoro visited the residence of deceased persons at Dadan Shah Muhalla where he expressed condolences with bereaved family members and offered fateha for the rest of the departed souls in eternal peace.

Ex-Senator and spokesperson of Pakistan Peoples' Party Sindh Aajiz Dhamra also visited the residence of deceased persons and expressed condolences to bereaved family members.

He also conveyed sympathies of PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and informed that on the directives of the party chairperson, the Deputy Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Sadia Danish has been engaged in providing assistance to injured persons who were admitted in the hospital.

Ameer Jamat Islami Hyderabad Aqueel Ahmed Khan, Naib Ameer Abdul Qayoum Shaikh, President Public Aid Committee Abdul Basit Khan, Secretary Information PPP Hyderabad Division Aftab Khanzada, Chairman Mian Sarfraz Town Committee Bilal Mustafa, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Zubair Siddiqui and Zulfiqar Ursani also visited the residence of deceased persons where they expressed condolences with bereaved family members and offered fateha for the rest of departed souls in eternal peace.

