Mayor Hyderabad reviews HMC and WASA emergency plans for monsoon rains

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :The Mayor of Hyderabad Kashif Shoro has asked the officers of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Hyderabad Development Authority and Water and Sanitation Agency to ensure the timely implementation of their respective contingency plans for meeting the challenges of expected heavy monsoon rains in Hyderabad.

The Mayor issued such directives while visiting the WASA water disposal pumping station of Hyderabad City, Latifabad and Qasimabad late Thursday night where he was briefed about the arrangements made for timely disposal of rainwater in case of accumulation in low-lying areas as a result of expected heavy showers.

The Mayor accompanied by MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan, Municipal Commissioner Anis Ahmed Dasti and managing Director WASA Anjum Saeed has directed the officers concerned to complete the process of de-silting of Nullas' and sewerage line before the start of the rains and also ensure round-the-clock functioning of pumping machines of the pumping station during an emergency.

He also directed the availability of power generators at the pumping stations so that the same could be activated in case of power failure. He also directed the lifting of garbage from roads and streets and the covering of manholes to avert any blockage as a result of rains.