Mayor Hyderabad Set Clean Drinking Water Availability For Citizens

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Mayor Hyderabad set clean drinking water availability for citizens

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :The Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Shoro has set the availability of clean drinking water to citizens as one of the top priorities adding that new water supply lines are being laid in Hyderabad City and Latifabad and soon the residents of these localities would get additional safe water for utilization.

The Mayor stated this while talking to a nine-member delegation of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry who called on him led by HCCI President Adeel Siddiqui at his office on Wednesday.

Besides the provision of safe drinking water, the Mayor informed the delegation that de-silting of the WASA drainage system is also being started on an emergency basis and the process will be completed before the start of monsoon rains in Hyderabad.

The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is responsible to address the grievances of the citizens and all out efforts would be made to come up to their expectations, the Mayor vowed and assured that all development projects as well as uplift of the industrial sector of the city will be launched in consultation with the HCCI.

The HCCI delegation congratulated Kashif Shoro on his unopposed election as the Mayor of Hyderabad and assured to extend all possible support to him for the development of Hyderabad city. The delegation members also apprised the issues being faced by the citizens of Hyderabad and hoped that a new era of development would be witnessed in the city under the leadership of Mayor Kashif Shoro.

The HCCI delegation comprised of the Patron Iqbal Hussain Baig, Vice President Owais Khan and members Pehlaj Rai, Lal Chand Leemani, Mirza Masood Baig, Ahsan Naghar, Nawabuddin Qureshi, Muhammad Adnan Khan, Iftikhar Abbasi, Aftab Khanzada and Faisal Jabbar.

