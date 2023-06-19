UrduPoint.com

Mayor Hyderabad Thanks People For Giving Victory To PPP In LG Polls

Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2023 | 09:38 PM

Mayor Hyderabad thanks people for giving victory to PPP in LG polls

Mayor, of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro on Monday expressed his gratitude to the citizens for electing local government representatives associated with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Mayor, of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro on Monday expressed his gratitude to the citizens for electing local government representatives associated with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Addressing his maiden press conference at Hyderabad Press Club after taking the oath of office here at a ceremony, Shoro thanked the people for giving victory to the PPP in 113 out of 160 Union Committees in the HMC.

"There is no area in Hyderabad from where the PPP couldn't get votes," he observed.

He vowed that the PPP would perform as per the expectations of the people.

The Mayor said he would spearhead development works in Hyderabad by constructing new filtration plants, roads and drainage networks.

He lamented that in the past politics of hatred was practised in Hyderabad which created distance among the residents of the city. "But I will serve this city as its son," he assured.

Shoro said he would keep in the loop the political stakeholders of Hyderabad while making decisions and planning for the development.

He did not comment on the performance of the HMC during the last 36 years but said he would take along all the stakeholders.

The Deputy Mayor Saghir Qureshi was also present on the occasion.

