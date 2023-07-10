Open Menu

Mayor Hyderabad To Preside First HMC Session

Muhammad Irfan Published July 10, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Mayor Hyderabad to preside first HMC session

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The first session of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation 2023-2024 is being held on July 11 at 11 a.m. here at Mumtaz Mirza Auditorium.

The HMC spokesman informed on Monday that Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Shoro will preside over the session. The Chairpersons of town committees and union councils of the Hyderabad district have been advised to attend the session, the spokesman informed.

