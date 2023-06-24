Mayor Hyderabad to supervise disposal of sacrificial animals' offal

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :The Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro has said he will personally supervise the campaign to dispose of offal of the sacrificial animals during three days of Eid Ul Azha.

Addressing a press conference at the HDA Secretariat here on Saturday, the Mayor said eight complaint centers were also being established which could be contacted through the mobile number 03110992211.

He added that the corporation was also launching a mobile app to facilitate the citizens.

According to Shoro, a thorough plan had been prepared to collect and dispose of the animal offal during the Eid holidays and for two more days after Eid in order to provide a clean and healthy environment to the citizens.

He said the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) and its private contractor Altas Pak were also on board in the plan while the elected local government representatives would also play their part.

The Mayor acknowledged that encroachment was a serious problem in the city which would be tackled with the cooperation of the police and Revenue department.

He also admitted that the existing taxes being collected by the HMC were too low and that they ought to be revised.

Shoro told that the corporation was also working over the HMC's budget for fiscal 2023-24.

He said they would also regulate the fixing of billboards and signboards.