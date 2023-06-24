Open Menu

Mayor Hyderabad To Supervise Disposal Of Sacrificial Animals' Offal

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Mayor Hyderabad to supervise disposal of sacrificial animals' offal

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :The Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro has said he will personally supervise the campaign to dispose of offal of the sacrificial animals during three days of Eid Ul Azha.

Addressing a press conference at the HDA Secretariat here on Saturday, the Mayor said eight complaint centers were also being established which could be contacted through the mobile number 03110992211.

He added that the corporation was also launching a mobile app to facilitate the citizens.

According to Shoro, a thorough plan had been prepared to collect and dispose of the animal offal during the Eid holidays and for two more days after Eid in order to provide a clean and healthy environment to the citizens.

He said the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) and its private contractor Altas Pak were also on board in the plan while the elected local government representatives would also play their part.

The Mayor acknowledged that encroachment was a serious problem in the city which would be tackled with the cooperation of the police and Revenue department.

He also admitted that the existing taxes being collected by the HMC were too low and that they ought to be revised.

Shoro told that the corporation was also working over the HMC's budget for fiscal 2023-24.

He said they would also regulate the fixing of billboards and signboards.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Mobile Budget Holidays Hyderabad Government

Recent Stories

Yumna Zaidi overrated figure in entertainment indu ..

Yumna Zaidi overrated figure in entertainment industry, says Nadia Afghan

18 minutes ago
 UAE to participate in International Paralympic Com ..

UAE to participate in International Paralympic Committee Athletes’ Forum

1 hour ago
 UAE President awards Albanian Ambassador Medal of ..

UAE President awards Albanian Ambassador Medal of Independence of First Order

1 hour ago
 National Rehabilitation Centre: Prominent role in ..

National Rehabilitation Centre: Prominent role in preventing drug addiction and ..

1 hour ago
 Gargash meets Lord Tariq Ahmad

Gargash meets Lord Tariq Ahmad

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's commitment to com ..

PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's commitment to complete IMF program

2 hours ago
Miftah Ismail resigns as secretary general of PML- ..

Miftah Ismail resigns as secretary general of PML-N Sindh

3 hours ago
 Pakistan to raise Rs215b in new tax for revival of ..

Pakistan to raise Rs215b in new tax for revival of IMF deal

3 hours ago
 WAM delegation explores media cooperation with top ..

WAM delegation explores media cooperation with top German media organisations

3 hours ago
 Two civilian martyred in LoC firing by Indian forc ..

Two civilian martyred in LoC firing by Indian forces

4 hours ago
 Accountability Court clears Nawaz Sharif of plot a ..

Accountability Court clears Nawaz Sharif of plot allotment charges

4 hours ago
 Under directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Khaled bin ..

Under directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed approves dis ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan