Mayor Hyderabad visits different areas of city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Keeping in view the forecast about the new spell of monsoon, Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Ali Shoro on Thursday visited different areas of Hyderabad to review arrangements made for dealing with any untoward situation Chairman Mian Sarfraz town Bilal Mustafa, Vice Chairman Syed Fayaz Shah, newly elected representatives of the Union Committee and Municipal Commissioner Anis Dasti also accompanied him

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Keeping in view the forecast about the new spell of monsoon, Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Ali Shoro on Thursday visited different areas of Hyderabad to review arrangements made for dealing with any untoward situation Chairman Mian Sarfraz town Bilal Mustafa, Vice Chairman Syed Fayaz Shah, newly elected representatives of the Union Committee and Municipal Commissioner Anis Dasti also accompanied him.

The mayor reviewed arrangements for the cleanliness of the sewerage nullah at Guru Nagar Chowk and directed relevant authorities to complete the cleaning of nullahs ahead of monsoon so that rainwater could not accumulate on roads and streets and also increase the number of machinery to complete sanitation work at earliest.

He urged the Director Solid Waste Management board Nisar Ahmed Soomro to keep dustbins in different places so that residents could not feel any inconvenience.

Mayor also visited Jani Muallah, Pishori Paraa and 3 number talaab and reviewed the cleanliness of nullah besides paid surprise visits to pumping stations including Tulsidas pumping station, Tando Yousuf Pumping station, Islamabad phatak chowk pumping station.

The focal person of Mayor for WASA Noor Muhammad Talpur was also accompanied by him.

The mayor directed officers to remain alert round the clock for facing any emergency during rainfall and make concrete arrangements for cleanliness and drainage of water.