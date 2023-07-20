Open Menu

Mayor Hyderabad Visits Different Areas Of City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2023 | 09:11 PM

Mayor Hyderabad visits different areas of city

Keeping in view the forecast about the new spell of monsoon, Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Ali Shoro on Thursday visited different areas of Hyderabad to review arrangements made for dealing with any untoward situation Chairman Mian Sarfraz town Bilal Mustafa, Vice Chairman Syed Fayaz Shah, newly elected representatives of the Union Committee and Municipal Commissioner Anis Dasti also accompanied him

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Keeping in view the forecast about the new spell of monsoon, Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Ali Shoro on Thursday visited different areas of Hyderabad to review arrangements made for dealing with any untoward situation Chairman Mian Sarfraz town Bilal Mustafa, Vice Chairman Syed Fayaz Shah, newly elected representatives of the Union Committee and Municipal Commissioner Anis Dasti also accompanied him.

The mayor reviewed arrangements for the cleanliness of the sewerage nullah at Guru Nagar Chowk and directed relevant authorities to complete the cleaning of nullahs ahead of monsoon so that rainwater could not accumulate on roads and streets and also increase the number of machinery to complete sanitation work at earliest.

He urged the Director Solid Waste Management board Nisar Ahmed Soomro to keep dustbins in different places so that residents could not feel any inconvenience.

Mayor also visited Jani Muallah, Pishori Paraa and 3 number talaab and reviewed the cleanliness of nullah besides paid surprise visits to pumping stations including Tulsidas pumping station, Tando Yousuf Pumping station, Islamabad phatak chowk pumping station.

The focal person of Mayor for WASA Noor Muhammad Talpur was also accompanied by him.

The mayor directed officers to remain alert round the clock for facing any emergency during rainfall and make concrete arrangements for cleanliness and drainage of water.

Related Topics

Islamabad Water Alert Hyderabad

Recent Stories

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah conde ..

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah condemns suicide blast in Bara Baza ..

6 minutes ago
 Working of Punjab Police developed on modern techn ..

Working of Punjab Police developed on modern technology: Inspector General of Po ..

6 minutes ago
 Amazon Workers Cause Rail Chaos in German Town

Amazon Workers Cause Rail Chaos in German Town

8 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed attends graduation of 32nd batch ..

Nahyan bin Zayed attends graduation of 32nd batch of UAE Joint Command and Staff ..

11 minutes ago
 George Floyd Killer Derek Chauvin Will Appeal Case ..

George Floyd Killer Derek Chauvin Will Appeal Case to US Supreme Court - Reports

8 minutes ago
 Fine imposed on 18 medical store owners

Fine imposed on 18 medical store owners

8 minutes ago
France's Court of Asylum Says Rejected Application ..

France's Court of Asylum Says Rejected Application From Russian Deserter

8 minutes ago
 Order of Zayed, highest civilian honour granted by ..

Order of Zayed, highest civilian honour granted by UAE

11 minutes ago
 Trudeau Says Union Decision to Renew Port Strike ' ..

Trudeau Says Union Decision to Renew Port Strike 'Unacceptable'

8 minutes ago
 Sales of Pre-Owned US Homes Hit 14-Year Low as Pri ..

Sales of Pre-Owned US Homes Hit 14-Year Low as Prices Near Record Highs - Realto ..

17 minutes ago
 IAEA Experts Conduct Inspections at ZNPP, Heavy Eq ..

IAEA Experts Conduct Inspections at ZNPP, Heavy Equipment Not Observed

10 minutes ago
 Successful Bara operation signifies police combat ..

Successful Bara operation signifies police combat power against terrorism

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan