HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Shoro on Tuesday claimed that the lost glory of the historic city would be restored at the earliest with the cooperation of all stakeholders and the citizens would get all required facilities at their nearest soon with launching development schemes in every nook and corner of the district.

The Mayor assured this during the meeting with the Chairmen of Town Committees and Union Councils of Hyderabad district here at his office on Monday, the HMC spokesman informed.

The Chairmen Nerun Kot, Paretabad, Hussainabad and Qasimabad towns and the Chairmen Union Councils apprised the Mayor about the issues being faced by the citizens of their respective towns and union council.

The Mayor vowed that the citizens would soon positively change with the availability of all required civic facilities at their nearest. All grievances being faced by the citizens would resolve with combine efforts, he maintained and informed the participants about the measures being adopted in addressing the issues of health and sanitation, repair of streets, clean drinking water supply and other people's welfare projects.

Later, the Mayor also held meetings with the Directors Sindh Building Control Authority and Development and Planning Hyderabad and discussed with them the master plan and available civic infrastructure in all towns of Hyderabad.