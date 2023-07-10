Open Menu

Mayor Hyderabad Vows To Restore City's Glory

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 10, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Mayor Hyderabad vows to restore city's glory

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Shoro on Tuesday claimed that the lost glory of the historic city would be restored at the earliest with the cooperation of all stakeholders and the citizens would get all required facilities at their nearest soon with launching development schemes in every nook and corner of the district.

The Mayor assured this during the meeting with the Chairmen of Town Committees and Union Councils of Hyderabad district here at his office on Monday, the HMC spokesman informed.

The Chairmen Nerun Kot, Paretabad, Hussainabad and Qasimabad towns and the Chairmen Union Councils apprised the Mayor about the issues being faced by the citizens of their respective towns and union council.

The Mayor vowed that the citizens would soon positively change with the availability of all required civic facilities at their nearest. All grievances being faced by the citizens would resolve with combine efforts, he maintained and informed the participants about the measures being adopted in addressing the issues of health and sanitation, repair of streets, clean drinking water supply and other people's welfare projects.

Later, the Mayor also held meetings with the Directors Sindh Building Control Authority and Development and Planning Hyderabad and discussed with them the master plan and available civic infrastructure in all towns of Hyderabad.

Related Topics

Sindh Water Hyderabad Qasimabad All

Recent Stories

Huma Qureshi opens about her struggle after succes ..

Huma Qureshi opens about her struggle after success of Gangs of Wasseypur

43 minutes ago
 5,000 new healthcare Jobs for UAE Nationals

5,000 new healthcare Jobs for UAE Nationals

1 hour ago
 Dubai Courts establishes first division for inheri ..

Dubai Courts establishes first division for inheritance of non-Muslims

1 hour ago
 Shaheens all set for ACC Men's emerging teams Asia ..

Shaheens all set for ACC Men's emerging teams Asia Cup challenge

1 hour ago
 UAE VPs congratulate Prime Minister of East Timor ..

UAE VPs congratulate Prime Minister of East Timor on his appointment

2 hours ago
 ERC intensifies relief efforts for flood victims i ..

ERC intensifies relief efforts for flood victims in Somalia&#039;s Hirshabelle

2 hours ago
NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar in assets beyon ..

NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar in assets beyond means case

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rul ..

Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rule in Bahrain

4 hours ago
 CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future ..

CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future development: Moin-ul-Haque

4 hours ago
 PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuatio ..

PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuation of flood victims in Shakarga ..

4 hours ago
 Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of ..

Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of Avalon City as chief guest

4 hours ago
 Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple ..

Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple its capacity from KEZAD

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan