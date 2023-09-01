Mayor Ilyas Raja calls on Minister Wasi Shah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Mayor of Working Borough Council, Survey United Kingdom (UK) Muhammad Ilyas Raja along with a delegation called on Caretaker Minister of State for Tourism and Chairman PTDC Wasi Shah here on Friday.

The delegation comprising businessman Sabir Hussain and Editor in Chief Daily Markaz Saifullah Saif, said a news release.

The Mayor appreciated the efforts of Wasi Shah for the promotion of tourism in the country.

He said that the commitment of the Minister of State would take tourism to its peak and assured him of full cooperation in his capacity as Mayor of Woking Borough, Surrey UK.

Wasi Shah lauded the services of Muhammad Ilyas Raja and termed him a pride of Pakistan.

The minister thanked the delegation and expressed the hope that foreign investors would take advantage of the investmentopportunities being extended by the Caretaker Federal Government in Pakistan.