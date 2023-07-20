Open Menu

Mayor Inaugurates Construction Of Rs 4.70bln Overhead Bridge Over Korangi Causeway

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2023 | 02:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab formally performed the inauguration of the construction work of a dual carriageway overhead bridge over the Korangi Causeway, here on Thursday.

Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad and other relevant officials were also present on the occasion.

Talking to the media, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said, "The construction of this overhead bridge will solve the long-standing problem of the people." This road used to submerge with rainwater during the heavy rain in Karachi, he recalled.

The Mayor pointed out that this important road was often closed due to overflow in the Malir River, particularly during the rain in the metropolis.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said, "The construction of the project is estimated to be completed in 12 months.

" He said, "We will continue to serve the citizens of Karachi despite the criticism of our adversaries." "You should work on criticism, we will work on development," he added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said, "The trust of the masses in the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is increasing due to our work." "The people are witnessing the change," he observed.

He said, "His party Chairman, Sindh Chief Minister( CM), and provincial Local Government Minister will fulfill the promise made to the people."It is pertinent to mention here that around 28 percent population of Landhi and Korangi would be facilitated due to the construction of 1.6 kilometers long dual carriageway overhead bridge.

