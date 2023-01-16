UrduPoint.com

Mayor Inaugurates Construction Work On Shamshi Khan Bridge

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2023 | 05:44 PM

Mayor inaugurates construction work on Shamshi Khan Bridge

Mayor Mufti Irfanuddin here on Monday inaugurated construction work on Shamshi Khan Bridge on Dir-Chitral Road that would be completed within six months

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) : Mayor Mufti Irfanuddin here on Monday inaugurated construction work on Shamshi Khan Bridge on Dir-Chitral Road that would be completed within six months.

The inaugural ceremony, organised by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, was attended by a large number of people and party workers, district Ameer JUI Sirajud Din and Engineer Niaz Ali.

Addressing the ceremony, Mayor said that JUI-F was the only party that would bring prosperity and tranquility to all the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that the long-lasting demand of Dir people would be fulfilled with the construction of the Shamshi Bridge.

The mayor added that apart from this bridge, more mega projects would be initiated in Dir Lower.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Road Dir Mufti All From

Recent Stories

Omani Shura Council Speaker visits Wahat Al Karama

Omani Shura Council Speaker visits Wahat Al Karama

12 seconds ago
 Nationwide anti-polio drive begins

Nationwide anti-polio drive begins

8 minutes ago
 German Chancellor Accepts Resignation of Defense M ..

German Chancellor Accepts Resignation of Defense Minister Lambrecht

29 seconds ago
 PCJCCI urges govt to start low cost energy project ..

PCJCCI urges govt to start low cost energy projects

32 seconds ago
 KP Bar Council demands inquiry into security lapse ..

KP Bar Council demands inquiry into security lapse resulting in Latif Afridi's m ..

33 seconds ago
 KP Governor hints at not signing summary for disso ..

KP Governor hints at not signing summary for dissolution of KP Assembly

35 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.