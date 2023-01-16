Mayor inaugurates construction work on Shamshi Khan Bridge

Mayor Mufti Irfanuddin here on Monday inaugurated construction work on Shamshi Khan Bridge on Dir-Chitral Road that would be completed within six months

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) : Mayor Mufti Irfanuddin here on Monday inaugurated construction work on Shamshi Khan Bridge on Dir-Chitral Road that would be completed within six months.

The inaugural ceremony, organised by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, was attended by a large number of people and party workers, district Ameer JUI Sirajud Din and Engineer Niaz Ali.

Addressing the ceremony, Mayor said that JUI-F was the only party that would bring prosperity and tranquility to all the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that the long-lasting demand of Dir people would be fulfilled with the construction of the Shamshi Bridge.

The mayor added that apart from this bridge, more mega projects would be initiated in Dir Lower.