Mayor inaugurates development projects; orders expediting pace of work

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali inaugurated several development projects in the historic Jahangirpura market here on Friday including the construction of footpaths and new tube wells, drainage lines, gas pipelines and others and directed the officials concerned to expedite work on all the projects.

Speaking on the occasion he said that soon the issue of water shortage would also be resolved in the historic Jahangirpura market for the facilitation of traders.

The Mayor asked the contractors to work on development projects in double shifts so that the business of traders in the bazaar was not affected on the occasion of Ramadan.

He further directed to complete development projects within the stipulated time without compromising on the quality of work to facilitate masses and locals.

The businessmen and traders informed the Mayor about their issues related to street crimes, streetlights, hanging electric wires and others. The Mayor issued on-spot instructions to police, WSSP, PESCO and other line departments.

The provincial leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, former provincial minister Maulana Amanullah Haqqani, Maulana Abdul Rauf Jan, Khidmat Hussain and elected local government representatives, presidents of various markets and other social and political figures were also present on the occasion.