Mayor inaugurates Dispensary in Zargar Abad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali inaugurated a newly established Dispensary in Zargar Abad on Tuesday.

Besides, Chairman Mohammad Wali, Chairman Haji Gulistan and Chairman Abdul Baseer, Ameer JUI-F PK-78, Maulana Abdul Rauf Jan.

Khidmat Hussain, Dr Mohammad Amin, former nazims Niaz Mohammad Mohmand and Khalid Gul Mohmand were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Mayor Peshawar said that with the establishment of a dispensary the residents of Zargar Abad would get health facilities at their doorstep.

The dispensary would provide free medicines.