Mayor Inaugurates First Ever Fruit Garden In Islamabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 11:10 PM

Mayor inaugurates first ever fruit garden in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz on Thursday inaugurated first ever fruit garden in the Federal capital to improve the environment in the city.

He kicked off the drive by planting a sapling on a green belt at sector D-12.

Talking to media the Mayor said trees play an important role in eliminating pollution so it was decided to plant citrus fruits on all green belts across the city.

The plants would be ready in two to five years and responsibility upon locals to look after plants growing in their respective areas and eat its fruit when it fully ripped, he remarked.

More Stories From Pakistan

