Mayor Inaugurates Ladies Park In Shalimar Garden

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Mayor inaugurates Ladies Park in Shalimar Garden

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali on Wednesday inaugurated a Ladies Park in Shalimar Garden here in city area.

A statement issued by the district administration said on Wednesday that Director General Capital Metropolitan Government Syed Waqas Ali Shah, Director East Rehman Khattak, Director Administration Owais Ahmed Khan, Director Property Mian Anisur Rehman, elected Chairman Imran Naveed, Akhunzada Zahidullah, Mazdoor Etihad Chairman Qaiser Bacha, Ameer PK 79 Siddiqur Rehman Paracha, Municipal Inter Colleges Shahi Bagh Principal Nusrat Matoob, Degree College Principal Najma Shafiq and others accompanied the Mayor on the occasion.

Haji Zubair Ali speaking on the occasion said, with the grace of Allah Almighty we have inaugurated the first ladies park in Peshawar where only ladies and their families will be allowed to visit.

The ladies and their females would be provided with the best possible recreational facilities. He said females with different ailments like blood pressure, sugar, diabetes and depression would be able to do some exercises here and refresh their minds from the hustle and bustle of domestic issues.

The Mayor said it was an important day in the history of Peshawar as we have established a separate recreational facility for our women folk here. He said no swings will be installed in this park as a safety measure.

