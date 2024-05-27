Mayor Inaugurates Mirpurkhas To Mirwah People's Bus Service
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2024 | 10:00 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The Mayor of Municipal Corporation Mirpurkhas, Abdul Rauf Ghori, a member of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), has fulfilled another promise by inaugurating the Mirpurkhas to Mirwah People's Bus Service on Monday.
According to details, the arrival of the first bus on this route was met with enthusiastic slogans from the residents of Mirwah and surrounding areas. A large number of officials and workers attended the event.
Chairman District Council Mir Anwar Ali Khan Talpur and Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghori emphasized that the PPP has always been committed to meeting the aspirations of the people and will continue to do so.
They noted that the launch of the People's Bus Service from Jarwari to Mirwah Gorchani is a testament to this commitment, fulfilling a long-standing wish of the community.
Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghori highlighted that the new bus service will provide affordable and discounted travel options, allowing people to reach their destinations happily and economically.
APP/hms/378
