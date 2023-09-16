Open Menu

Mayor Inaugurates Monuments Rehabilitated, Modified By Private Company

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2023 | 09:55 PM

The Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) here on Saturday inaugurated a recently rehabilitated and modified monument and a small park built on an intersection on Autobahn Road.

The mayor later inaugurated other monuments as well, which were rehabilitated and improved by a private company.

Speaking at a ceremony held at a hotel as part of the inauguration, the mayor said the monuments had not only been rehabilitated by the private company, but the corporation would also like it to maintain them as well.

Shoro said he would initiate more development and beautification projects to add to the city's beauty.

Khalil Ahmed Nanitalwala, Chairman of Medicam Groups of Pakistan, and the company's director, Zafar Riaz Bari, also expressed their views.

They said five roundabouts and intersections in Hyderabad had been renovated by the company, including statues of animals near the Shahbaz Building, the regional headquarters of the provincial bureaucracy, and an artificial zoo near Latifabad Unit 11.

They added that the company wanted to revamp 10 more monuments in the city. The speakers urged the citizens to own and protect the monuments that enhanced the beauty of their city.

